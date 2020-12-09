A Chetek man faces four charges, including OWI, after he allegedly ran into a sheriff’s deputy’s squad car on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Eric J. Wojciechowski, 31, of Chetek, was charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 4, with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of an electric weapon and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon and OWI (second).
On Dec. 2, a sheriff’s department detective was parked on a Chetek street doing surveillance when he noticed a driver staring at him from a passing vehicle. The vehicle turned around and the detective saw, in his rearview mirror, the driver hold up a cell phone to take pictures or video immediately before driving into the rear of the squad car. The vehicle then drove past the squad car and the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The detective asked the driver, identified as Wojciechowski, what caused him to crash into the squad car. The defendant said he thought the detective was a cop and he wanted to take pictures of the license plate to prove it.
The detective said Wojciechowski appeared fidgety, nervous and under the influence of meth.
A search of the man’s right pocket turned up a small gem bag of crystalline substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of his vehicle turned up a Taser concealed in the man’s backpack.
A Chetek police officer conducted a field sobriety test, which he allegedly did not complete as directed.
A records check showed that Wojciechowski was convicted of OWI in May 2012.
If convicted of all charges, Wojciechowski faces up to $31,100 in fines, 10 years and nine months in prison and six years and six months of license suspension or revocation.
He was also cited for inattentive driving, non-registration of auto (10,000 pounds or less) and operate a motor vehicle without insurance, all forfeitures.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Wojciechowski. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.