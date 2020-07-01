Formal charges are pending against a 30-year-old Woodville man who allegedly fled police in a chase that led through parts of western Barron County Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020, according to county dispatch and jail records.
The suspect is identified as Daniel L. Bibeau, who was being held in jail Tuesday, June 29, 2020, on a tentative charge of knowingly fleeing an officer.
Barron County Circuit Court records also indicate the defendant has been charged with several traffic-related offenses, including speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign, two counts of passing in a no-passing zone, and speeding in a highway work zone.
Dispatch logs said the chase began shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, when someone called 911 to report a speeding sport utility vehicle going north on County Hwy. P, near Almena.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy gave chase as the vehicle went north on P, then west on 17th Avenue at speeds in excess of 100 mph, dispatch logs said.
The SUV also went through a stop sign at 17th Avenue and Fourth Street.
Law enforcement backed off the chase as the vehicle approached heavily-traveled U.S. Hwy. 63, near Comstock, and disappeared.
Polk County was notified to look for the vehicle. There was a search near Staples Lake, which straddles the Polk-Barron County line, but it failed to turn up the missing SUV.
However, law enforcement was able to use dashboard video to determine the make and model of the vehicle — a red Chevy Traverse.
The suspect vehicle was later stopped at an intersection in Turtle Lake, dispatch logs said.
One deputy took the driver to jail, while another spoke with “other occupants” who were riding in it, dispatch logs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.