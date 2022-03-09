A former Dallas man who fled officers on a dirt bike and was later charged with felony marijuana-related offenses has completed all requirements in a deferred prosecution and community service process, according to records of a Thursday, March 3, 2022, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Darren E. Hegna, 19, now of 45 E. Franklin Ave., Barron, gained “high praise” from representatives of the District Attorney’s office and the county Restorative Justice program for his participation and community service work hours, court records said.
According to criminal complaints filed after the chase and marijuana-related incidents, Hegna could have faced up to seven years behind bars and/or fines of up to $22,000.
Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at Hegna’s rural Dallas home on July 1, 2021, where they allegedly found containers of marijuana, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition and $8,000 cash.
A separate civil suit is still active regarding efforts by county authorities to keep the cash found during the warrant search, court documents said. A hearing is set Friday, April 1, 2022, in connection with that case.
