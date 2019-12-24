A man arrested during a warrant search in Rice Lake during April 2019 is scheduled to make a Jan. 22, 2020, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court, after his attorney filed motions to suppress evidence that includes the discovery of more than three ounces of methamphetamine.
Court records said a jury trial was to have begun on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the case of 32-year-old Joshua D. Estes, who was arrested April 25, 2019, at a Rice Lake residence.
But the trial was delayed pending consideration of the motions to suppress the evidence gathered in the warrant search.
A complaint filed April 29, 2019, said Estes was arrested after Barron County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the Rice Lake home.
The initial warrant was filed only to look for Estes, given the fact that there was already a warrant for his arrest, and because he was believed to be living or staying at the residence.
The complaint said law enforcement officers walked through the basement of the home as part of a “protective sweep … and also due to the fact that various citizens who were outside (the home) were motioning for the offers to go to the basement.”
During the walk-through, one of the officers saw a coffee table that appeared to have meth smoking devices, and a bag which contained a crystalline material that looked like meth.
The deputy got a second warrant to search the basement area and the apartment of a co-defendant. There, searchers found a jewelry box that contained a bag of nearly 40 grams of meth.
A backpack was found in the basement that contained early 56 more grams of meth.
State prison records indicate Estes is now being held at the Stanley Correctional Institution pending an October 2020 release date.
