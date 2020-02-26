A Dallas woman is free on bond pending a presentence investigation after a 12-member jury found her guilty on a felony charge of theft by false representation after a trial held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Subsequent court action involving defendant Sharron L. Jerdee, 78, of Dallas, has yet to be scheduled pending the presentence investigation, the Barron County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The jury deliberated abut one hour, until just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, when it returned guilty verdicts on the felony charge and one misdemeanor, court records said.
The verdict is based on a case that dates back to the summer of 2017, when a woman came to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to report an alleged fraud.
She told investigators that someone phoned her with the news that she had won $9 million and a new car from Publisher’s Clearing House.
The victim was told to call a series of numbers and speak to someone named Ben. After several such calls, she was told she could claim her prize by taking $3,525 in cash to a woman named Mary, whom she was to meet in the parking lot of Walgreens in Rice Lake.
The payment was supposed to cover the taxes on the car, which would be delivered to the woman’s home later the same evening.
The victim went to the meeting place, where she met a woman whom the complaint later identified as the defendant.
Believing she had been defrauded, the victim called Publisher’s Clearing House, which informed her the transaction was a scam, and that she should report it to police.
Another witness later described a similar scam. Investigators advised the witness to follow through on the phone call, then staked out a Rice Lake store parking lot where the meeting was supposed to take place.
Eventually, police spotted a truck similar to the one driven to the first meeting, which was allegedly driven by the defendant.
When the officer approached the defendant, she was talking on her phone. The officer instructed her to hand over the phone, and then heard the voice of what sounded like a man with a foreign accent. The call then disconnected.
The defendant said the man had instructed her to drive to the meeting. The defendant said “she had been ripped off herself and was simply trying to get her money back.”
In April 2019, Jerdee withdrew a guilty plea in connection with the charge, three months after it was determined she did not fully understand that she could have faced up to seven years in prison as a penalty for the offense, court records said
