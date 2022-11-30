Ray A. Mayer

A sex offender was released Nov. 25 to live in rural Prairie Farm, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Ray A. Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1 3/4-1 1/2 Avenue (Hwy. A, east of Prairie Farm). He is described as 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.