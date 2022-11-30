A sex offender was released Nov. 25 to live in rural Prairie Farm, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Ray A. Mayer, 28, will be living at 1065 1 3/4-1 1/2 Avenue (Hwy. A, east of Prairie Farm). He is described as 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Mayer was convicted Oct. 13, 2022, of child pornography-aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old victim in Illinois.
He was arrested in Barron County and extradited to Kendall County, Illinois, in December of 2020 in that case.
In that case, Mayer was convicted of enticing a minor that he knew to engage in unlawful sexual contact and traveled to meet the minor for that purpose in February of 2020. He’s also alleged to have taken photos of the minor during the abuse and is accused of sending an image containing nudity to the minor days after.
Mayer is on lifetime electronic monitoring. He must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18.
According to the sheriff’s department, “His criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
“This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.”
For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 715-537-3106.
