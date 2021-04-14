A Dallas man already facing a felony charge of “making terroristic threats” was arrested Thursday, April 8, 2021, during a domestic confrontation in the village of Dallas, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
An April 9 complaint identified the defendant as 43-year-old Benjamin T. Saumier, 125 Hampton Ave., Dallas.
A woman from Dallas called 911 Thursday evening to report that a man, later identified as the defendant, was standing outside her home, yelling and cursing her, the complaint said.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and spoke to the woman and a second witness who was also at the home.
He alleged that the defendant had cursed him, as well. At the time, there were no contact orders in effect between the defendant and both witnesses.
As the conversation went on, the deputy saw a man leave a nearby residence. The witnesses identified the man as the defendant. But when the deputy approached the defendant and asked to speak with him, he turned around, went back into the home, and wouldn’t come back outside.
The deputy left the witnesses and walked back toward the home, where he saw the defendant outside once again. A second deputy arrived. The defendant allegedly failed to stop when ordered twice to do so, despite a warning that he would be shot with a Taser if he didn’t stop.
When the defendant continued into the home, the deputy used the Taser. The defendant fell, but when the deputy ordered him to lie face down, he started to get up again and was shot with the Taser a second time.
The defendant was treated by Dallas Ambulance first responders for what the complaint said was a minor elbow injury. He was then taken to jail.
Court records said that after an April 9 initial appearance, the defendant was released on $5,000 signature bond pending an April 23 preliminary hearing.
