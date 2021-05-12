A Cumberland woman has been named as a defendant in a pair of drunk driving complaints filed a day apart, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Complaints filed May 3 and 4, 2021, identify the defendant as 24-year-old Tiara M. Peterson, Rice Lake.
The first incident took place Jan. 2, 2021, in Cumberland, when an officer watched a car driving erratically. The officer identified the driver as the defendant in connection with an earlier incident the same night at Club Cumberland.
The complaint said the defendant gave off an alcohol odor, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test showed a blood-alcohol content of .200, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records showed Peterson had one earlier OWI conviction in 2016.
Just over a month later, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2021, the defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic crash in Rice Lake.
The defendant allegedly said she had one margarita earlier in the evening. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .125 as compared with the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.
