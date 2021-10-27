Sentencing is set for Dec. 14, 2021, for an 18-year-old Cameron man who pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to a pair of felony child pornography possession charges, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
In a deal with prosecutors, Elisha Aaron Gillett, 1908 10 1/2 Ave., Cameron, agreed to the guilty pleas in exchange for the dismissal of nine similar charges.
In March 2021, Gillett was charged with 11 counts of child pornography possession by a person age 18-under after an investigation by a Barron County Sheriff’s investigator, who was approached by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in September 2020.
In the course of the investigation, an official at Cameron High School told law enforcement that Gillett had been caught with pornography on the school tablet he was issued as a student.
After a search warrant was executed at Gillett’s home, two cell phones were confiscated which later linked the defendant to a Snapchat account that included images of child pornography. County investigators allegedly found 859 sexually explicit videos on one of the phones.
