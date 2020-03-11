A Chicago man accused of scamming an elderly Prairie Farm couple out of $19,000 in a phone scam last year is scheduled to enter a plea Monday, April 27, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The plea date was set for defendant Miso Kitanovski, 50, during a telephone conference Wednesday, March 4, court records said.
According to a complaint filed in May 2019, a Prairie Farm resident informed Barron County Sheriff’s investigators that he had express-mailed $19,000 to someone who had phoned and asked for money to bail his grandson out of jail.
As the Sheriff’s Department began working on the case, the victim’s wife called and said someone had called again, asking for another $10,000 in cash.
Investigators worked with the victim to devise a plan to send another package to the defendant, and to alert Chicago authorities to be ready when the defendant came to claim the money.
After one sting operation went wrong, investigators arranged a second delivery on May 22, 2019, in Chicago. Police were waiting when the defendant showed up to retrieve the package. He was arrested.
