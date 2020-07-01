Two concurrent three-year prison sentences were imposed on a 38-year-old former Barron man whose probation was revoked during a Friday, June 26, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Adam D. Johnson had been convicted on a pair of 2017 felony charges including drunk driving, fifth offense, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was later sentenced to participate in the county’s Treatment Court program, but his probation was cancelled in March 2020, court records said.
Johnson, who lived in Cumberland at the time, was arrested in early July 2017 on a felony drunk driving charge after someone who was working at a convenience store called 911 to report a domestic quarrel in a vehicle outside the store.
At the time of the arrest, Johnson had four prior drunk driving convictions, one each in 2001 and 2003, and two in 2011.
On Dec. 29, 2017, Johnson was arrested in Rice Lake after a 15-year-old girl reported he was throwing knives in the home. Police later learned Johnson was drinking in violation of bond conditions imposed in connection the earlier arrest.
Police also seized several weapons after the arrest, including a Winchester model 670A .30-06, a Savage model 99 .300. and an AR-15 .223, along with one handgun, a Canik 55 model TP 99 mm, and ammunition.
Johnson’s prison term includes 309 days’ credit for time already served, court records said. He will be under three years’ extended supervision after his release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.