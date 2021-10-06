A Rice Lake man is free on $10,000 signature bond in connection with a felony charge of possessing child pornography, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2021, identifies the defendant as Wayne M. Raschke, 40, 17 Water St., Rice Lake.
A Rice Lake police investigator was assigned to the case on Aug. 4 following a “cybertip” from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Washington, D.C.
The center identified nine downloaded computer files that contained sexually explicit images of prepubescent children, and indicated that the images were uploaded to an Internet platform from an Internet Protocol address that is registered to Charter Spectrum Co., of Rice Lake.
Information gathered by the Rice Lake investigator was later used by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, as a basis to obtain a subpoena issued to Charter Spectrum. The company, in turn, furnished information that indicated the IP address in question belonged to a female subscriber with a Rice Lake address.
The defendant is a member of the subscriber’s immediate family, the complaint said.
The complaint also details an investigation into a second cybertip that arrived Aug. 18, and which resulted in the discovery of another sexually explicit video file traced to the same IP address.
Information gathered through a search warrant submitted to the Google search engine allegedly connected the video image to the defendant’s email address, the complaint said.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home on Sept. 28, 2021. A forensic search of the defendant’s cell phone allegedly disclosed yet another image of child sexual activity.
The complaint said the defendant could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine, if convicted on the charge.
