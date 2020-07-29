A Chetek man facing 10 felony and misdemeanor drug-related charges will be sentenced Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after pleading guilty to three of the charges as part of a deal with prosecutors, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Patrick A. McClure, 40, agreed to plead guilty to a pair of felony marijuana distribution charges and one count of delivering cocaine as party to a crime, during a July 10, 2020, court appearance. He is free on bond while a presentence investigation takes place, court records said.
McClure and a codefendant were charged last December in connection with a series of drug deals arranged by Barron County Sheriff’s investigators and a confidential police informant.
The deals took place between Oct. 24 and Dec. 9, 2019.
Investigators said the informant told them they had bought marijuana from defendant McClure on “at least 20 occasions” before the first deal was set up. In two drug deals during October 2019, the informant bought marijuana from defendant McClure for $250 per transaction, the complaint said.
On Oct. 30, 2019, the complaint said the informant allegedly bought meth from defendant McClure for $110. Additional drug deals took place Nov. 5 and Dec. 4, involving meth and marijuana, respectively.
A search warrant was executed on Dec. 9 at McClure’s home, and officers seized marijuana, hashish oil, psychedelic mushrooms, small containers of meth, cocaine, and a variety of drug-related paraphernalia, as well as $625 in U.S. currency, the complaint said.
The original complaint charged McClure with four counts of delivering marijuana, each punishable by up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. He was also charged with two counts of delivering meth, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. There was an additional felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place, which is punishable by a three and one-half-year prison term and/or a $10,000 fine.
Prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss seven of the 10 charges in exchange for the guilty pleas, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.