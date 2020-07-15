A man from Clayton is scheduled for an appearance today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in connection with a charge of first-degree child sex assault, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Thursday, July 9, identifies the defendant as Anddie L. Anderson, 55, Clayton. The charge stems from an investigation that began nearly a year ago, in August 2019, after the alleged victim’s mother informed the Barron County Sheriff’s Department about the incident.
The alleged assault took place while the girl, then age 12, was on an all-terrain vehicle ride in the Cumberland area.
Court records said that the maximum penalty for the charge is a 60-year prison sentence.
