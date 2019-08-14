A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges in connection with alleged violent struggles with police officers last February was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Garrett W. Garvin, 34, had already served 237 days in the county jail prior to his sentencing, court records said. He will also serve two years’ extended supervision after his release from prison.
A complaint filed last February said Barron police were called to the city public library Feb. 14, 2019, for a report of “an intoxicated male hitting on a 14-year-old girl.”
Police didn’t find anyone at the library. Within minutes, officers were told a man was at the Rausch-Steel Funeral Home and was evidently drunk. An officer found Garvin sitting in a chair at the funeral home. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .262, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
The arrest took place four days after Garvin allegedly fought with police after he was accused of trespassing at a downtown Rice Lake location.
Garvin was free on bond in connection with the February incidents when he was charged with five counts of bail jumping in May 2019.
In a later deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor bail jumping charge and to a felony charge of “throwing and/or discharging bodily fluid” onto a law officer, which led to the 18-month prison term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.