A 40-year-old rural Cumberland man was jailed on $500 cash bond Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after allegedly threatening law enforcement officers in a confrontation near a tavern north of Rice Lake, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Joseph T. Long, 2595 Second St., Cumberland.
The complaint said two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Good Times Saloon, 2251 County Hwy. SS, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, on a report of someone “threatening people in the parking lot.”
Witnesses said the man had a small child with him, and left the lot walking south on the Wild Rivers Trail toward the Rice Lake city limits.
A third deputy later located a man later identified as the defendant. With him was 2-year-old girl.
The defendant smelled of alcohol, appeared to be intoxicated, and allegedly threatened to fight the officers, the complaint said.
A preliminary breath test registered .271, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication (.08). The defendant was arrested. He allegedly threatened officers again as he was being taken to jail.
Deputies eventually located the child’s mother, who lives nearby. She said the defendant is not the child’s father, but that he watches the girl.
The complaint charges the defendant with threatening a law officer, a felony. At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with active cases in Eau Claire and Barron counties. They include two felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two additional charges of threatening law officers, and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Conditions of bond require the defendant not to drink alcohol, court records said.
