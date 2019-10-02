An investigation that dates back to April 2019 has resulted in a felony battery charge against a 27-year-old Barron man, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A Sept. 25, 2019, complaint identifies the defendant as Christopher R. Allen, 239 W. LaSalle Ave., Barron.
According to the complaint, the defendant kicked an ambulance attendant in the groin while the defendant was being treated for a diabetic condition on April 2, 2019.
Before the incident, two Barron police officers and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy were called to the defendant’s home after he allegedly refused to cooperate with the ambulance crew, who wanted to take him to the hospital for treatment.
Police were told the defendant was semi-conscious when ambulance attendants arrived. After he awakened, he allegedly went to his room, locked the door and refused to come out. His mother persuaded him to open the door. After further treatment, the defendant allegedly resisted efforts to bring him to the hospital. A police officer watched as the defendant allegedly injured the ambulance attendant.
