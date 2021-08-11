A New Auburn man has been sentenced to five years in the Wisconsin State Penitentiary at Waupun after pleading guilty earlier this year to a felony charge of possession of child pornography, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Riley D. Coon, 21, 114 27th St., New Auburn, will get credit for 118 days already served and will be on probation for five additional years after completing the prison term, court records said.
At his sentencing hearing Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Coon was also fined $1,018, and was ordered not to possess a computer, cell phone or any electronic device connected to the Internet, without the approval of his probation agent. He was also ordered to have no contact with anyone under age 18 without agent approval, and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Coon was already facing a separate child pornography possession charge filed in June 2020 when a new complaint was filed in March 2021, following an investigation that started the previous fall.
The 2021 charge was based on an investigation that involved the cooperation of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the FBI.
In October 2020, investigators conducted a forensic investigation on a cell phone seized at Coon’s home, the March 2021 complaint said. Records provided by Microsoft Corporation allegedly connected that phone number to an estimated 393 accounts traced to a file sharing platform discovered by the FBI in Ohio.
Investigators alleged that images of child pornography had been found on the Ohio-based Skype sharing page. Investigators discovered that the Internet Protocol address registered to the defendant’s home was allegedly the same as the IP address connected to the Skype sharing site.
Court records said that in April 2021, Coon pleaded guilty to the June 2020 charge in exchange for dismissal of the March 2021 charge. He was jailed pending sentencing.
Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle said that investigating and prosecuting such cases can involve the efforts of many people.
“Some of the cases can get into the weeds technically,” he said shortly after Coon pleaded guilty in April.
“It does take a lot of time on the front end,” O’Boyle continued. “When the tips are coming in from Google, Facebook, or elsewhere, different entities will create the original info that morphs into cyber tips that go to the (Wisconsin) Department of Criminal Investigation, and work their way down to the local jurisdictions.”
Court records said Coon could have faced a maximum sentence of 25 years on the child pornography charge.
