A man who allegedly threatened a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy during an arrest at a Rice Lake trailer park could face up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, identifies the defendant as Timothy A. Bender, 57, 2183 18 ½ Ave., Unit 11, Rice Lake.
The complaint said a woman called 911 from the trailer court on Sept. 17 when she found a trailer “full of blood.”
One of the deputies spoke with the caller, while a second officer went to the defendant’s home. While walking there, the deputy saw several pools of blood on the ground, and that it appeared a garden hose had been used to wash more blood off a welcome mat in front of the entry.
The deputy spoke with the defendant’s brother, who went inside to get the defendant. He later allegedly admitted he had been drinking, and that “his truck was crashed at a boat landing (and) had been stolen.”
The defendant had a cut on one of his toes, but he refused medical attention, the complaint said.
As the defendant got more agitated, the deputy told him he was going to cuff him out of concern for his (the deputy’s) safety. The defendant allegedly threatened the deputy and his family and was arrested.
