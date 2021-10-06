An adjourned initial appearance is set for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, for a 38-year-old Prairie Farm man who faces felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and methamphetamine possession, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A Sept. 20 complaint identifies the defendant as James R. Green, Prairie Farm.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that a Rice Lake officer stopped on the night of Sept. 17, because it had an “unusually and excessively loud” exhaust.
The complaint said that the driver pulled into the Knapp Street Kwik Trip on the north side of Rice Lake, but then, took off running. He was chased and shot with a Taser.
The arresting officer identified the defendant after finding his driver’s license during a search incident to arrest.
The defendant was also allegedly in possession of a bag of meth and three vape pen cartridges with marijuana residue.
Court records said Green had three previous OWI convictions dating back to 2004, and that he was wanted on an outstanding Sawyer County warrant for failure to appear on a meth possession charge.
