Cumberland resident Clayton M. Lauritsen remains in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing on April 19, 2022, after pleading guilty to an amended count of “unclassified felony murder” during an appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9, in county Circuit Court.
According to Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, the negotiated plea could lead to a prison term of up to 15 years.
Lauritsen, 22, was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide following the Dec. 29, 2020, shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson, Barron.
The shooting took place during a confrontation between Lauritsen and Robertson. The incident began with a high-speed vehicle chase that started in Rice Lake and ended when Lauritsen and his victim confronted one another in front of a home on North Mill Street, Barron, court records said.
Lauritsen also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property in connection with his arrest Dec. 8, 2021, after a confrontation with officers at the Barron County Government Center.
On Monday, Feb. 14, Wright said that sentencing guidelines will be based on grounds that the defendant intended to cause and did cause great bodily harm to his victim, and that the victim’s death was caused by the state’s statutory definition of aggravated battery, which carries a 15-year prison term.
The prison sentence will be followed by seven and one-half years of extended supervision, he added.
