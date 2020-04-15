A series of alleged check forgeries from a closed bank account in Madison and a roofing company in Rice Lake has resulted in five felony forgery charges against a Rice Lake man, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 26-year-old Kevin J. Blomberg, 19 ½ Ann St., Rice Lake.
In one of the complaints, the defendant is alleged to have used three checks from a Madison bank account that was closed seven years ago to get $2,651.65 in transactions recorded at Marketplace Foods, Rice Lake, during June 2019.
A loss prevention worker at the store forwarded information to Rice Lake police along with a compact disc of store video. The CD allegedly showed the defendant cashing the checks, which were written to an account with a Madison bank. Police spoke with officials at the bank and learned the account was closed in 2013.
In a later interview, the defendant allegedly admitted finding the checks while he cleaned out an abandoned home near Bruce.
The second set of forgery charges involve events alleged to have taken place at the end of 2019.
On Jan. 2, 2020, the owner of TM Roofing, Rice Lake, told Rice Lake police he had flagged two checks from the company account for $1,640, payable to the defendant. The owner said he found three checks missing from the company checkbook, one of which had yet to be found. The owner contacted his bankers to alert them to what had happened and to stop payment on the missing check.
Bank surveillance video showed a man, allegedly the defendant, cashing the missing checks. The company owner said the defendant had worked for the company in the past, but not recently.
In a later interview, the defendant allegedly admitted tearing the checks out of the back of the company checkbook while he had been working for the company.
At the time that the alleged forgeries took place, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a felony marijuana possession case.
The two complaints charge the defendant with five counts of felony forgery and one count of felony bail jumping. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 36 years in prison and/or fines of up to $60,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.