A former Cameron man involved in eight open Barron County cases is wanted on a statewide bench warrant after failing to appear in a hearing on a burglary charge last Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said 35-year-old Nicholas D. Hamilton also faces charges filed last year in Rusk, Eau Claire, Chippewa and Sawyer counties that include methamphetamine distribution and possession, bail jumping, and multiple misdemeanor and/or traffic-related offenses.
The Barron County complaint said that Hamilton was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Chetek in June 2021 and seized more than $750 worth of merchandise stolen from the Rice Lake Walmart.
Store officials said surveillance video allegedly showed the defendant selecting numerous items, placing them in a shopping cart, and leaving the store, allegedly without paying for anything.
