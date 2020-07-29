A woman allegedly caught in possession of more than two and one-half ounces of fentanyl could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Abby R. McLean, 34, of Thornton, Colo.
She was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Saturday evening, July 18, on U.S. Hwy. 63 near Cumberland.
The arrest happened after a citizen called 911 to report a vehicle with Colorado license plates, traveling north on Hwy. 63 and approaching Cumberland, that “was all over the road.”
A Cumberland officer stopped the suspect vehicle in the city. In it were three people, including the defendant and two children, ages 8 and 13.
The officer said there was a strong marijuana odor in the vehicle. The defendant allegedly admitted having a marijuana pipe.
The defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. She then told officers that she needed to “give feminine hygiene products” to her 13-year-old daughter. She was allowed to go back to the vehicle and retrieve the items.
The defendant then allegedly gave items to the girl, who walked into a ditch nearby. An officer stopped the girl to see what she was holding. She was allegedly found in possession of a small plastic bag that contained a substance, which later tested positive as fentanyl.
A later search of the defendant’s purse produced a bag with 72 grams of a powdery substance. Police turned the bag over to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.
Police also discovered marijuana in several containers in the vehicle. Later, the defendant’s blood was sampled at Cumberland Hospital.
Besides the fentanyl-related charge, the defendant is also charged with two other felonies, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and operating a vehicle while under the influence, with a passenger under age 16.
Court records said the defendant was jailed after an initial court appearance Thursday, July 23, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, July 27.
