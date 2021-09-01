An Elk Mound man has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court after he was caught cutting catalytic converters from vehicle at a Township of Willard residence.
Joshua J. Stelter, 42, is charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, one count of obstructing an officer and one misdemeanor count of attempted theft. Each of the counts have a repeater modifier.
If convicted, Stelter could be sentenced to a maximum of 32 years incarceration or $35,000 in fines or both.
Stelter appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on Aug. 24 for an initial appearance hearing. He was ordered and has been released on a $500 cash bond. While on bond, Stelter must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to a Township of Willard residence on County I for a theft complaint.
The caller reported that a man in a red shirt and white pants was trying to cut catalytic converters off of vehicles on the property. The caller attempted to keep the man on the property until law enforcement arrived.
Upon arrival the deputy made contact with the man who provided his car registration paperwork to show “who he kind of was.” He was later identified as Stelter.
Stelter mentioned he was at the property to get a piece of exhaust pipe and admitted he did not have permission to be on the property or to take any parts off of any vehicle. He was made aware that he was not at a scrap yard. When confronted with the notion he was stealing property, Stelter allegedly said, “well that is what it would have been, theft.”
Stelter later told deputies that he was not attempting to steal anything and believed what he was doing was okay.
The caller told deputies that he noticed an unfamiliar vehicle on his property and a man (Stelter) with a red Milwaukee Sawzall in his hand. Stelter told the caller he was sent there to get car parts.
At the time of the incident Stelter had two open bonds in Chippewa County Circuit Court stipulating that he shall not commit any crime.
Stelter is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.