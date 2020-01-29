Two unidentified men have allegedly admitted their involvement in the destruction and/or damage of more than 70 Dunn County snowmobile trail signs, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.
The total value of the damaged signs was estimated at $2,000, according to a press release issued Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, by the sheriff’s office.
Charges are pending from the District Attorney’s Office, the release said.
According to Sgt. Travis Mayer, authorities were alerted to the damaged signs along trails in the towns of Spring Brook and Rock Creek, south and east of Menomonie in Dunn County.
Local snowmobile clubs and businesses offered a reward and tips from the public were received Monday, Jan. 20, Mayer added.
The investigation was conducted by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens.
The two men identified as being responsible for the damage “have admitted to their involvement,” Mayer said.
“The signs have been repaired by the Elk Lake Blizzard and Brunswick Beavers snowmobile clubs,” he added.
