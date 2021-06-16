A preliminary hearing is set Thursday, June 24, 2021, for a Rice Lake woman charged with harboring a felon in connection with a burglary committed in October 2020 in Pierce County, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed May 18, 2021, identifies the defendant as 41-year-old Jessica T. Giardina, who lived in Haugen at the time the alleged offense took place.
According to the complaint, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigated the theft of two vehicles, a passport, Social Security card and two guns from a rural Pierce County property owner on or before Oct. 15, 2020.
One of the stolen vehicles was later recovered after a gas drive-off at the River Country Co-op, Prairie Farm. Surveillance video showed a male driver.
Pierce County later learned that the alleged burglar was Eleva, Wis., resident Richard E. Carr, who allegedly was defendant Giardina’s boyfriend. Investigators confirmed his identity his probation agent and issued a warrant.
On Oct. 19, 2020, defendant Giardina allegedly told a Pierce investigator that Carr had called her, told her he ran out of gas and was going to abandon the vehicle he was driving on County Hwy. B between Haugen and Cumberland. Barron County Sheriff’s deputies later found an abandoned vehicle at that location.
She allegedly said she couldn’t find Carr when she went to the location of the abandoned vehicle, and later changed her story to say she found Carr on Hwy. B and picked him up. But she said they had an argument and Carr got out of the vehicle and ran off.
Carr was later arrested in Wabasha County, Minn. In November 2020, he told Pierce County investigators that he got a ride from defendant Giardina, stayed at her home in Haugen, and was picked up by his mother and driven back to his home in Eleva.
Pierce investigators later used a warrant to examine Giardina’s phone and allegedly found text exchanges between her and Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.