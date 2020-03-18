A barrage of text messages allegedly sent by a Rice Lake man to his ex-girlfriend could – in theory – add up to nearly 1,500 bail jumping charges, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 31-year-old Spencer B. McLin, 1842 22 ½ Ave., Rice Lake.
On March 6, a woman told the Barron County Sheriff’s Department that the defendant had been texting her, even though he was not to contact her as a condition of bond in connection with six previous open cases. Among the charges filed in those cases are strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor and felony bail jumping, and obstructing an officer.
The woman allowed officers to check her phone and they found 248 texts sent over a period of 12 days between Feb. 24 and March 6, allegedly from the defendant.
The complainant, who has a child in common with the defendant, told investigators that she responded to some of the texts and asked the defendant not to contact her any longer.
The complaint formally charges the defendant with four counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
But a deputy who investigated the case said that when all 248 texts are multiplied by the number of charges he already faces, the defendant has allegedly committed bail jumping a total of 1,488 times, including 992 felony counts and 496 misdemeanor counts.
Court records said the defendant is due for a March 19, 2020, appearance.
