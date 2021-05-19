An initial appearance is set today, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, for a rural Prairie Farm man charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, in connection with a traffic crash on Wednesday, March 3, in the town of Turtle Lake.
A complaint filed April 29 identifies the defendant as Michael J. Wiesner, 66, of Prairie Farm.
Court records said a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call about a traffic crash on the evening of March 3, on Seventh Avenue in the town of Turtle Lake.
The deputy arrived to find a truck in the ditch on the north side of the road, with the driver (later identified as the defendant) still in the vehicle. He reportedly told the officer he had “too many beers” and went across the road.
The defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. A blood sample taken at Mayo Hospital, Barron, was later tested and produced a reading of .179, nearly twice the state’s legal level of intoxication, .08.
Records showed Wiesner had one previous drunk driving citation, issued in 2017.
