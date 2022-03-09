A woman who helped dispose of her murdered husband’s corpse in a wooded area south of Barron in 2013 has been sentenced to 2 years and 3 months in prison.
The bones of Gary A. Herbst, 57, were discovered Dec. 3, 2017, after a family dog apparently found them and brought part of a human skull into a driveway in the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue, south of Barron.
In June of 2021 his son Austin J. Herbst, 27, of New Prague, Minnesota, was convicted of shooting his father, alleging that he had been abusive to his mother. He has about 7 years remaining on a 7 year, 9 month prison sentence.
Connie Herbst, 64, was sentenced Feb. 24 in Scott County District Court in Minnesota to 2 years, 3 months in jail on a conviction of an amended count of aiding an offender. A count of 2nd-degree murder was dismissed.
She has been in jail since her arrest more than 15 months ago, so it will be just a few months before she is placed on supervised release.
Prosecutors had requested the maximum sentence for the crime, 4 3/4 years.
But allegations of years of domestic abuse by Gary Herbst may have contributed to the lighter sentence.
Reporting by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted Scott County District Attorney Ron Hocevar, saying Judge Colleen King gave a lighter sentence to Connie Herbst for “taking responsibility by entering a guilty plea and the history of domestic abuse.”
A letter from Austin Herbst was also read in court. He stated that his mother was “the victim of abuse longer than I have lived! I had to watch her be abused by the man who vowed to love and protect her, but instead hated and harmed her.”
Both Austin and Connie Herbst were also charged in Barron County for concealing a corpse. But charges against both were dismissed by Barron County Circuit Court Judge Maureen Boyle in after District Attorney Brian Wright filed a motion to quash the warrants. In an affidavit, Wright stated, “The State does not believe it serves the interest of justice, or is an efficient use of prosecutorial resources and tax payer dollars, to prosecute either defendant in Barron County for hiding a corpse not that they have been convicted and sentenced in Scott County, Minnesota.
Gary Herbst was killed in the family’s home in Elko New Market by Austin Herbst on July 6, 2013. He admitted to taking his father’s handgun from under the couch and shooting him in the back of the head while he slept. Connie Herbst was reportedly out of the house at the time.
The body remained in the home until mid-August of that year, when the mother and son dumped it in the woods near Barron.
The defendants brought along a shovel to conceal or bury the body, the criminal complaint said. However, they discovered that the ground in the woods was too hard to dig. Instead, Austin Herbst said he used leaf and ground debris to cover the body.
Afterward, the two stayed at “a hotel in the Barron area” and returned to Elko New Market the next day, the complaint said.
Later, Austin Herbst threw the gun into the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage.
After the body was discovered, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that the skull had a contact range gunshot wound. The trajectory was from the victim’s left to right, front to back and downwards, causing death.
In January of 2018, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department sent the bones to the University of Texas Center for Human Identification.
In March of 2019, the bones were sent to DNA Solutions Inc., in Oklahoma City for DNA extraction and forensic genealogy using familial DNA. On February 24, 2020, Barron County detectives received notification for the DNA Doe project, a nonprofit organization, which uses genealogical research to identify “John and Jane Does,” that the skeletal remains were believed to have an ancestral link to the State of Wisconsin. On Feb. 27, 2020, Barron County detectives received information from the DNA Does Project that a possible match for the remains was Gary Albert Herbst, who was originally from Butternut, Wisconsin.
Connie Herbst did not report him missing until July 6, 2014, at the request of Gary Herbst’s brother, who had been trying to contact him because their mother died and the family needed to settle the estate. The defendants claimed he had disappeared July 6, 2013, ransacking the house in Elko New Market, taking $5,000 cash, a .45 Sig Sauer pistol and Connie Herbst’s wedding ring. They said he left in a gray vehicle with an unknown person.
Police interviewed Gary Herbst’s employer, a machining business, who said he last worked Friday, July 5, 2013, and then was never seen or heard from again.
Police re-interviewed both defendants June 16, 2020. Connie Herbst was questioned on how the couple’s 2003 Chevy Impala was sold and retitled in Wisconsin in 2017 with Gary Herbst’s signature, nearly 4 years after he went missing. She claimed he routinely pre-signed and dated vehicle titles.
Police also interviewed neighbors, who reported seeing the defendants through a window scrubbing and cleaning the basement floor. They also saw them carry what appeared to be a rolled up rug or carpet out of the basement between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. one night and load it into Gary Herbst’s pickup. The next morning the truck was gone.
Later, Gary Herbst’s clothes and tools were sold in a garage sale at the residence, neighbors said. A few months later the home was sold.
Police also interviewed the current owners of the Herbsts’ former residence. They reported finding an unusual stain while remodeling the basement floor.
Officers had a cadaver dog search the house. The dog indicated the presence of human decomposition near the sliding glass door of the basement and in the garage. Further testing indicated the presence of blood in the drywall and studs next to the stain on the basement floor, in the sliding track of the basement screen door, on rubber mats and in the garage.
Second John Doe case
In recent years, the DNA Doe Project has twice helped identify human remains found in Barron County.
In January of 2021, decomposed human remains found near Ridgeland in fall 1982 were positively identified as Kraig King, a White Bear Lake, Minn., man who disappeared in spring 1982.
King’s death remains under investigation as a homicide.
On Sept. 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes in the woods on private land about 100 yards from the tree line near Wisconsin Hwy. 25, about four miles north of Ridgeland.
Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was—in reality—badly decomposed human remains. It was reported at the time that the victim had three puncture wounds to the chest.
According to the White Bear Press newspaper: “The 1979 White Bear Lake High School grad suffered from mental illness, said his parents Judy and Paul King. They don’t know how or why their son was in western Wisconsin, but they knew he didn’t have a car and he was carrying a couple thousand dollars when he was last seen.
“Kraig was so well liked,” said his father Paul, a retired physical education teacher in the district. “He was a hockey and golf athlete and an excellent student. He was very personable. He must have talked to the wrong people.”
In 1982, authorities stated that they suspected that the victim was not killed at the scene.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help as the investigation of King’s homicide continues. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.
