A Sept. 11, 2019, initial appearance is set for a 40-year-old Rice Lake woman who allegedly kicked a police officer in the stomach while being removed from a downtown Rice Lake apartment Sunday, Aug. 18, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Aug. 19 alleges Christina M. Gilles, 32 Camelot Lane, Rice Lake, was found at a Wilson Avenue apartment after a caller told police she wouldn’t leave when asked.
The complaint said the defendant wouldn’t give her name when asked, resisted an officer’s attempt to pull her from where she was sitting, cursed police and struggled as three officers brought her out to a waiting squad. She allegedly kicked an officer in the abdomen and knocked him to the ground.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a charge of child abuse, court records said.
