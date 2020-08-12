A portable safe containing an estimated $4,000 in cash was allegedly stolen from the owner of a camper on Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident was reported in the 400 block of U.S. Hwy. 8/63, in Turtle Lake, shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.
According to dispatch logs, a man called 911 to report he had given some people a ride to Turtle Lake from an undisclosed location in Polk County.
The complainant alleged that one of the people who got a ride was a woman, and he said that she stole a safe out of his camper. The safe had $4,000 in cash, the complainant said.
Police were given a description of a vehicle in which the suspect left the parking lot where the alleged theft had taken place.
Police later contacted authorities in Robbinsdale, Minn., to watch out for the suspect vehicle.
No further details were available by press time Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
