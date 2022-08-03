A traffic crash near Barron on May 13, 2002, has resulted in a felony drunk driving charge against a Cameron man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Wednesday, July 27, identifies the defendant as 29-year-old Brandon J. Lulich, 1677 21 ½ St., Cameron, he was identified as the driver of a truck found next to a tree at the bottom of an embankment along 14 ½ Street shortly before 4 a.m. May 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.