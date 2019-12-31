A man from Cumberland could face as much as three years and nine months behind bars after his arrest following a foot chase through downtown Rice Lake on Christmas night, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Dec. 26, 2019, identifies the defendant as 20-year-old Zachary F. Derousseau, 2635 8 3/4 St., Cumberland.
The complaint said a Rice Lake officer was on patrol Christmas Day when saw a man in downtown Rice Lake whom he recognized as the defendant.
Knowing there was a warrant for the defendant’s arrest, the officer called to him several times, but he took off running down the middle of Main Street, near the Rice Lake Public Library.
A second officer saw and pursued the fleeing man in his squad car. He got out of the squad, and drew his Taser as the defendant halted.
A records check showed the defendant had two open misdemeanor cases in Barron and Eau Claire counties, involving charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Court records said the defendant has been charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He is free on signature bond pending a Jan. 10 court hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.