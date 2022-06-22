A Chetek man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness.
Stephen A. Schultz, 30, has been charged with one count of strangulation and suffocation, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct. Each of the three charges have modifiers of domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessments. If convicted, Schultz could be sentenced to a maximum of 13 years incarceration or $21,300 in fines or both.
Schultz appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 7 for an initial hearing. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond with the conditions to not have any contact with his victim. His bond is expected to be addressed during his next court appearance.
According to the criminal complaint, at 5:30 p.m., May 10, a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to a residence in the Township of Rusk for a domestic incident.
The deputy made contact with a woman who reported that on May 7 Schultz and she had gone to the races and had been drinking. Upon returning to the home, the two allegedly had an argument that escalated.
The woman reported that Schultz had said an inappropriate comment and in response she struck Schultz with a metal rod. The criminal complaint alleges Schultz responded by getting on top of her and choking her around the neck with both hands, making it difficult for her to breathe.
She reported waking up sometime later with her pants at her ankles. She told the deputy she attempted to leave the bedroom but Schultz allegedly pushed her backward, causing her to fall.
The deputy noticed bruising to the woman’s cheek and forearms and redness and abrasions around her throat and neck where she reported being choked.
At 7:45 p.m. the deputy traveled to Bruce, where Schultz was later located at a residence. Schultz was sitting in the garage but when he saw the deputy, the criminal complaint alleges, he ran into the home. Another individual at the home went into the home to speak with Schultz.
The deputy spoke with Schultz, who stated he had left his home to get away from the woman to avoid issues. Schultz showed the deputy a bruise from being hit with a metal rod and said he didn’t report it because he didn’t want to get the woman in trouble.
Schultz denied hurting the woman and claimed that she likely cause them to herself.
At the time of speaking with the deputy, Schultz submitted to a preliminary breath test and registered a .20.
Schultz was previously convicted of two domestic abuse charges within the last ten years, one in Chippewa County Circuit Court in May 2021 and one in Rusk County Circuit Court in October 2014.
Schultz is scheduled to appear in the Rusk County Circuit Court on June 28 for a rescheduled initial appearance hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.