A Jan. 29, 2020 court appearance is set for a Clark County man charged with drunk driving, third offense, in connection with a crash in the town of Cedar Lake last August, Barron County Circuit Court records said.

A complaint filed Nov. 19, 2019, identifies the defendant as 34-year-old Brandon C. Guy, Neillsville. He was identified as the driver of a car that crashed along a roadside shortly before midnight Aug. 30 in the town of Cedar Lake.

A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported reaching the scene to find a man, later identified as the defendant, sitting in the back of an ambulance, drinking a beer.

The defendant allegedly said he fell asleep at the wheel and had only consumed one can of beer. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood draw taken from the defendant indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .230, nearly three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.

Records show Guy has previous drunk driving convictions in 2003 and 2012.