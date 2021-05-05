A June 23, 2021, arraignment hearing has been set for a Rice Lake man charged in connection with a Feb. 18 crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a passenger aboard an Amish buggy on County Hwy. M near Long Lake, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Anthony R. Anderson, 40, remains free on $10,000 signature bond following a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.
Court records said that two members of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department gave testimony at the hearing. Following cross examination and arguments by defense and prosecuting attorneys, Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney found probable cause that a crime had been committed, and bound the defendant over for trial.
A complaint filed March 18, 2021, alleges the defendant had been drinking at a nearby bar on Feb. 18 before the vehicle he was driving struck an Amish buggy in the rear along northbound County Hwy. M near the Washburn County Line, resulting in fatal injuries to a 17-year-old male passenger.
It was the second such accident in the vicinity in just over two months, court records said. A Sarona man is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 7, 2020, vehicle-buggy crash on Hwy. M that resulted in injuries to five children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.