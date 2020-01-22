A 33-year-old Prairie Farm man could face up to nearly four years behind bars in connection with a November 2019 incident in which he allegedly followed and rammed a pickup truck, according to a complaint filed Jan. 14, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Jacob B. Hutchinson, 378 Tenth St., Prairie Farm.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was paged to the scene of a hit and run accident on the night of Nov. 26 in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
The deputy spoke with a man who alleged the defendant damaged his truck. He said he was trying to cross 4 1/2-Fifth Avenue, but the defendant was blocking the intersection and told him the road was closed.
The victim turned around and tried to find an alternate route. But the defendant allegedly started to follow him. The victim stopped and tried to let the defendant pass, but the truck simply pulled up behind him. The victim then made several attempts to get away. At one point the truck behind him rear-ended the victim’s truck. He finally escaped but later, as he was going south on Tenth Street, he saw the defendant’s truck traveling toward him. It allegedly crossed the centerline and crashed into the victim’s truck head-on.
The impact locked the trucks together. The victim alleged the defendant then accelerated and pushed his truck. He was able to get free and narrowly escaped yet another attempt by the defendant to ram his truck. The victim said he then drove away.
The deputy went to the scene of the original accident and found debris from a crash. By this time, Prairie Farm-Sheridan firefighters were on the scene. The deputy asked them if they knew anyone who drove a truck like the one the victim had described, and they told him the defendant had such a truck.
The deputy knew the defendant from prior contacts. He and other law enforcement officers went to the defendant’s home. There, the defendant allegedly described “almost exactly the same set of events” as the victim had, and allegedly said “he had intentionally collided with the (victim’s) truck because he believed the other driver (was) on drugs and (had) a gun in the vehicle.”
The complaint charges the defendant with a felony count of criminal damage to property, punishable by up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. He was also charged with disorderly conduct, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
