Sentencing is set Oct. 1, 2021, for a Rice Lake man who pleaded guilty to an eighth drunk driving charge during a Friday July 30, 2021, appearance in Barron County Circuit Court.
Simon Knezevic, 60, 1865 14th St., Rice Lake, could face up to more than 12 years in prison at sentencing, court records said.
Court records said Knezevic reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the OWI charge in exchange for dismissal of two other charges, battery and/or threat to a law officer, a felony charge, and resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, as well as two traffic citations.
A Jan. 25, 2021, criminal complaint said Knezevic was arrested in Barron early on Jan. 23, 2021.
When asked to take a field sobriety test, Knezevic allegedly struggled with two Barron officers as they took him into custody.
