A Pierce County man faces up to six years in prison in connection with a fourth drunk driving charge filed after an incident on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chetek, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Nov. 23 identifies the defendant as Gregory James E. Spence, 31, W1709 850th Ave., Spring Valley.
The complaint said someone at the Chetek Kwik Trip called 911 to inform dispatchers about someone who “almost (hit) a pillar” on the property and “the driver appeared to be unconscious.”
A city officer found a Buick sedan parked on the west side of the store and the driver slumped over. The defendant allegedly didn’t respond when the officer knocked on the window.
The officer opened the door and noticed a strong alcohol odor coming from inside the car. After the officer tried unsuccessfully to wake the driver, Chetek Ambulance attendants were able to revive him.
The defendant allegedly failed to respond to several requests from the officer to perform a field sobriety test. The officer then arrested the defendant.
There was an open can of beer in the console. It was cold to the touch. The defendant was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood sample, and he was later taken to jail. Records show Spence has three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2007.
