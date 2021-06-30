Two suspects from Rice Lake and Polk County have been charged in connection with the theft of more than $3,500 worth of power tools and other property at a town of Arland residence, according to a complaint filed Monday, June 21, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendants as Joshua D. Schumacher, 36, 103 Noble Ave., Rice Lake, and Matthew J. Wuorenma, 33, 1304 E. North Ave., Luck.
The complaint alleges that on or before April 6, 2020, the pair broke into a pair of outbuildings at a property in the 900 block of 11th Street, town of Arland, and stole tools, saws, and other items collectively valued at nearly $3,600. In addition, the intruders stole a trail cam and removed a catalytic converter from an overturned vehicle on the property, the complaint added.
The property owner, identified only as T.M.Z., also said a trailer used to haul vehicles had been pulled near the roadway, but was still there when he discovered the theft. He told Barron County Sheriff’s deputies that the intruders failed to find another trail cam that remained in place. T.M.Z. said he had a photo of the suspect and their vehicle.
A Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy looked at the photos and saw a man with tattoos on his right arm, which allegedly showed up on defendant Schumacher’s Facebook profile. The photo also showed T.M.Z.’s trailer, hitched to what appeared to be a mid-2000’s Chevy Suburban.
A sheriff’s detective later interviewed Schumacher, who allegedly admitted to meeting defendant Wuorenma at the Kwik Trip in Cameron on April 5, 2020.
The pair then drove in Schumacher’s Suburban to T.M.Z.’s property, where they planned to steal the trailer and sell it.
But the ground was soft, the trailer’s tires were flat, and they weren’t able to get the trailer back to the road. Schumacher said he and Wuorenma went to get an air compressor to fill the tires but when they returned, they saw people out near the trailer. They then drove away. Schumacher said Wuorenma allegedly took the catalytic converter.
On April 23, 2020, deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department found some of the stolen items at a location in that county, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.