A Chippewa Falls man arrested while on his way to Boyceville carrying a shipment of methamphetamine has been sentenced to six years in prison following an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Justin Barnard, 36, was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2021, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson on a charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
“This prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release,” said Myra Longfield, public information officer for the federal Justice Department’s office in Madison, Wis.
According to the press release, the case against Barnard stems from a tip received from a confidential informant on Nov. 23, 2020.
Dunn County Sheriff’s investigators “received a tip that Barnard was driving a mini-van and had a substantial amount of methamphetamine with him in a fanny pack,” the release said.
Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Thursday, Oct, 27, 2021, that the suspect was on the way to Boyceville with a meth shipment.
According to the release, a deputy located the mini-van and observed Barnard commit a traffic violation. The deputy stopped Barnard, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.
“Deputies also located 74.9 grams of methamphetamine in a fanny pack worn by Barnard, as well as packaging materials and scales, consistent with drug distribution,” the release added.
Barnard was later charged in Dunn County circuit court with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating while revoked, and obstructing an officer. He is scheduled for an initial appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
At the time of his 2020 arrest near Boyceville, Barnard was under Wisconsin state extended supervision in connection with two Eau Claire County felony cases from 2014 and 2016, in which he was convicted of second-degree reckless endangerment and delivery of meth, respectively, the release said.
The sentence imposed Oct. 26, 2021, will run concurrently with a two-year prison sentence Barnard is serving as a result of revocation of his extended supervision in those cases, the release added.
At sentencing, Judge Peterson remarked that it was Barnard’s responsibility to the community, and to himself, to manage his addiction, the release said.
Peterson noted that Barnard appeared to be on a downward trajectory given his repeated criminality, and therefore a sentence of six years was warranted. Further, Barnard’s apparent resistance to supervision in the past also factored into the sentence, the release said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus handled the prosecution.
