A 60-year-old Barron man could face more than 10 years behind bars in connection with charges filed after a high-speed chase that began in Barron on Tuesday, June 1, and ended in a farm field near Cumberland.
A complaint filed Wednesday, June 2, identifies the defendant as Dean D. Moe, Barron.
The complaint said that shortly before 1 a.m. June 1, a Barron police officer on patrol spotted a car in the Barron Kwik Trip parking lot. A records check showed that no vehicle was associated with the car’s license plate number and that it had expired more than a year ago.
The officer saw a man, later identified as the defendant, get into the car and leave the lot. The officer followed the vehicle for several blocks, but when the officer turned on his emergency lights, the car didn’t stop. It went west out of town on U.S. Hwy. 8. The officer turned on his siren, and the car increased speed, turning north on County Hwy. T and speeding north at an estimated 95 mph.
As the officer kept up the pursuit, the chase moved north on T. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy put out stop sticks near Hwy. T and 20th Avenue near Cumberland. The fleeing car left Hwy. T at 20 1/2 Avenue, then went down a town road before going into a driveway and coming to a stop near a barbed wire fence on private property.
Two people were found in the car, including the defendant and a passenger who wasn’t charged. At the time of the incident, records show Moe’s license had been revoked because of a previous conviction for operating while intoxicated, and that he was out on bond in connection with a felony methamphetamine possession charge filed earlier this year.
The complaint charges the defendant with attempting to flee an officer, felony bail jumping and driving while revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.