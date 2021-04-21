A former Colfax man who allegedly attacked a Rice Lake police officer during a confrontation in July 2020 was sentenced to a pair of consecutive two-year prison terms Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during a hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
James R. Taylor, who was in jail at the time of the sentencing hearing, will receive credit for 181 days already served, and will also serve four years’ extended supervision upon release, court records said.
The sentences were handed down in connection with both the July 2020 incident and a pair of felony bail jumping charges filed just over three months later, in October 2020, court documents added.
Taylor was ordered to follow his probation agent’s recommendations for counseling, treatment and follow-up after his release, and must submit a DNA sample to the jail at his own expense.
The first complaint said someone called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, from the Kwik Trip North on Knapp Street, Rice Lake.
The caller said a shirtless man had blood all over his body, and he was asking for help. But, by the time a Rice Lake officer reached the store, a clerk said the man had left on foot.
About half an hour later, the officer located a shirtless man on a nearby street, but he ran off. The officer found the man a few moments later, hiding under a bush.
The officer got out of his squad and told the man to stand up. Moments later, the man began approaching the officer and was “clenching his fists.” The officer allegedly warned the man to stop, but he kept approaching and allegedly told the officer to “Tase me” with a stun gun.
The defendant allegedly tried to pull away when the officer tried to put his hands on the defendant’s arms. A second officer arrived to help, and, during the ensuing struggle, the defendant allegedly kicked her in the stomach twice. Several other officers arrived, and the defendant was taken into custody.
