A Minnesota man was jailed in Polk County Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle from a rural Barron couple, according to Polk County Circuit Court documents and Barron County dispatch logs.
The arrested man is identified as 56-year-old Scott A. Black, 1675 Livingston Ave., Unit 302, West St. Paul.
A complaint filed Aug. 27 charges him with vehicle theft, as a repeater, fleeing and eluding an officer, carrying a concealed knife and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Court records said the defendant was jailed in Balsam Lake on $500 cash bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
County dispatch logs said a woman called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 to report the vehicle missing from her home on 14 ½ Street, about two miles north of Barron.
The vehicle owner found a suspicious black bicycle in one of the nearby farm driveways, but no one else was around.
The Sheriff’s Department posted information about the stolen vehicle. Half an hour later, shortly before 5 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Department contacted Barron County to report that the missing vehicle had been involved in an accident in Amery.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as the defendant, was “being uncooperative,” dispatchers were told.
He was later arrested and charged, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.