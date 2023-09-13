A 20-year-old Marathon County man faces a maximum sentence of more than 20 years in prison in connection with vehicle theft and marijuana-related charges filed Aug. 22, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Terin R. Neuenfeldt, of Stratford, was jailed on $1,000 cash bond after his Aug. 20 arrest at a Cumberland campground.
According to the criminal complaint, the Stratford Police Department took a call around midnight Aug. 19 from a witness who said he thought his vehicle had been stolen, and who identified the defendant as the possible thief.
On Aug. 20, a Cumberland officer spotted the stolen Honda Accord in the Eagle Point Campground. It was unoccupied. but the officer heard voices in the nearby bathroom shower.
The officer spotted and questioned a 14-year-old youth whom he knew. The teen allegedly told the officer that the car parked outside belonged to the defendant.
The defendant was allegedly in possession of a key which started the car, as well as a THC vape pen.
At the time of the arrest, Neuenfeldt had already been convicted of fleeing and eluding an officer in Marathon County, according to a complaint filed in February 2022.
The Barron County complaint charges him with vehicle theft as a repeater, punishable by up to seven and one-half years in prison, and three misdemeanors including marijuana possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia – also as a repeat offender. Each misdemeanor carries an enhanced sentence of up to five years due to the Marathon County conviction, court records added.
