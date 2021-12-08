A Dec. 17, 2021, jury trial has been taken off the calendar in the case of a Ridgeland man who faces up to 12 and one-half years in prison in connection with his ninth drunk driving charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
An attorney representing defendant Daniel D. Conover 58, N14151 Wisconsin Hwy. 25, Unit 9, Ridgeland, requested the trial be removed from the calendar during a hearing on Friday, Dec. 3. Instead, a status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.
A complaint filed last July alleged Conover was at the wheel of a vehicle that overturned near the intersection of Hwy. 25 and 4 1/2 Avenue, town of Dallas, on May 17. Records show that at the time of the incident, Conover had eight prior drunk driving convictions on his record dating back to 1989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.