A former Rice Lake woman who fled prosecution and was wanted on an outstanding nationwide warrant for nearly a year has been sentenced to just over two years and four months in prison in connection with a felony theft charge involving a Birchwood area condominium, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The sentence for 49-year-old Marina Gosnell also calls for her to repay more than $58,000 in restitution to her victims in connection with a conviction of felony theft by false representation.
She was also ordered to undergo treatment for substance abuse and to repay the county for more than $2,700 in extradition costs.
According to a complaint filed in October 2019, Gosnell took a $9,000 payment from a woman who thought she was leasing a townhome at the Tagalong Resort, Birchwood. Gosnell also allegedly agreed to sell furnishings in the townhome to the victim.
Later, the victim learned from the property owner that Gosnell had a rent-to-own agreement with him but had stopped making payments, and that he had begun the process of having the townhome transferred back to his name.
Gosnell failed to show up for court on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest. She wasn’t re-arrested and returned to Barron County until more than nine months later, in August 2020. Court records said she had been in jail since then while the case was prosecuted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.