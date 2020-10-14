A woman who has been in the Barron County Jail since late August will be arraigned Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with her alleged role in the theft of $9,000 from the victim of an allegedly phony rental of a townhouse near Birchwood.
Defendant Marina Gosnell, 49, had been the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant since she failed to show up for a court hearing in December 2019, court records said.
In a complaint filed almost a year ago, on Oct. 18, 2019, county prosecutors charged Gosnell with two felonies: transferring encumbered property valued at more than $100,000, and theft by false representation.
According to court records, Gosnell was in custody when she made an initial appearance Aug. 26, 2020, and was jailed on $10,000 cash bond. She was assigned a public defender on Sept. 14.
The complaint said the victim and the defendant worked out a lease agreement for a townhome at Tagalong Resort near Birchwood. The defendant allegedly posted a rental notice on Facebook and later sold furnishings in the townhome to the victim before she moved in. The victim paid the defendant $9,000 in cash. In return, the defendant gave her the keys to the townhouse. But later, the victim learned that the defendant had a rent-to-own agreement with the real owner of the townhouse, but that she had stopped paying her rent.
The owner had started the process of having the property transferred back into his own name. He also told the victim that the defendant had no authority to sell any furnishings in the home, court documents said.
