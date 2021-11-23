An initial appearance is set for this Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, for a New Richmond man facing a felony charge of drunk driving, fourth offense, in connection with an incident on Nov. 15 at Turtle Lake, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The criminal complaint identifies the defendant as Ethan C. Martin, 30m, 233 Croft St., New Richmond.
The complaint said the defendant was arrested by a Turtle Lake officer who saw a vehicle leave St. Croix Casino with only one working headlight.
After the suspect vehicle stopped, the officer walked up to the driver’s side, but nobody was in the driver’s seat. There was a man sitting in the passenger seat who allegedly said he hadn’t been driving. A second man, later identified as the defendant, was sitting in the back seat.
He allegedly told the officer that the actual driver had left the scene, and when asked who was driving, allegedly said he “would rather not say.”
When the defendant got out of the back of the vehicle, the officer saw what appeared to be a marijuana pipe on top of a jacket lying at the defendant’s feet.
A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist, the complaint said. Under questioning, the front seat passenger allegedly admitted the defendant was driving and had climbed into the back seat before the Turtle Lake officer stepped up to the vehicle.
In the console was an open can of beer about three-fourths full. A search produced a marijuana pipe and a backpack, which allegedly contained a bag of marijuana and a grinder.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .161, twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Records show Martin has three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2015.
